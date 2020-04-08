Expert explains how Trump’s ‘mind control cult’ is facing its biggest crisis

Stephan: As I began to do Wednesday's SR, I was listening to a report describing what the Republican Party in Wisconsin, aided and abetted by a Republican controlled state supreme court, as well as the national Supreme Court, has done to suppress democracy. Then I stopped to read several emails that had just come in, and they were all from Trumpers asking me why "you hate Donald Trump, he is such a wonderful man" doing so many "wonderful things for our country." It just left me gobsmacked and I took a break and went to get some of the iced organic green tea that is my main beverage. As I drank it and looked out over my wife's gardens I thought: How is it possible that people are still Republicans, and still think of Trump as a "wonderful man" doing "wonderful things for the country?" According to FiveThirtyEight his rating today is 45.2% approval. How is that possible? Well here's one aspect of the answer.