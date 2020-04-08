During the 1970s, Steven Hassan was a senior member of the Unification Church, an offshoot Christian sect led by the Rev. Sun Myung Moon. Hassan was so loyal to the Unification Church that he pledged to die or kill at Moon’s command.After escaping the Unification Church, Hassan dedicated his life’s work to freeing other people from mind control organizations and destructive cults. He is now one of the world’s leading experts on mind control and cults.This article first appeared in Salon.Hassan is a direct personal witness to the way cult leaders are defined by their use of money, power, greed, sex, lies, charisma and violence to control their followers and empower themselves. In 2016 Hassan saw those traits personified in the form of Republican nominee Donald Trump. He then tried to alert the public to the danger that a cult leader would become president and that ruin and despair for the United States would be the inevitable result. Hassan’s new book “The Cult of Trump: A Leading Cult Expert Explains How […]
Wednesday, April 8th, 2020
Expert explains how Trump’s ‘mind control cult’ is facing its biggest crisis
Author: Chauncey Devega
Source: Raw Story
Publication Date: April 7, 2020
Link: Expert explains how Trump’s ‘mind control cult’ is facing its biggest crisis
Source: Raw Story
Publication Date: April 7, 2020
Link: Expert explains how Trump’s ‘mind control cult’ is facing its biggest crisis
Stephan: As I began to do Wednesday's SR, I was listening to a report describing what the Republican Party in Wisconsin, aided and abetted by a Republican controlled state supreme court, as well as the national Supreme Court, has done to suppress democracy. Then I stopped to read several emails that had just come in, and they were all from Trumpers asking me why "you hate Donald Trump, he is such a wonderful man" doing so many "wonderful things for our country." It just left me gobsmacked and I took a break and went to get some of the iced organic green tea that is my main beverage. As I drank it and looked out over my wife's gardens I thought: How is it possible that people are still Republicans, and still think of Trump as a "wonderful man" doing "wonderful things for the country?" According to FiveThirtyEight his rating today is 45.2% approval. How is that possible? Well here's one aspect of the answer.
I have to admit that I had terrible feelings when Trump was running for office and never thought he could win an intelligent debate about the office of President. I could not believe that trump actually won after it was all over. I see him as what he is: a person who lies, a cheat who does not pay his employees, a false “God” (in his own mind, of course), and a conceited rich buffoon who has no common sense, and a person who cares nothing about anyone except himself. The delegates should be punished for not allowing the person with the most votes to win, and should be done away with because they subvert Democracy. I also do not like the way the DNC did not allow Bernie Sanders to win like he should have, and I do not like the Clintons who are just a couple of rich dumbbells and I could not se Hillary as a good President. I am old, but I read vociferously and do not know anyone who could fall under the “spell” of Trump, who is an idiot. I cannot believe that he has a following at all, especially a large one. The people are under a delusional spell and this story hits it right on the nose. Trump should have been impeached, and would have if Moscow Mitch allowed the trial to work as it should have. The USA has been brainwashed since birth and that is the REAL problem we face, and must overcome.
I also am astonished each time I come across a Trumper. Stephan, you are not alone in this! Thanks for posting again about Hassan’s book. I also try to spread word of it. It’s hard to believe that any Trumpers are reading your report, as almost every single article exposes Trump’s perfidy and injury to the planet, government, society, and well-being at every level.
And did you notice the story with photos showing lines of voters on Milwaukee Sentinel that reported from the polls, along with videos all over Facebook. These citizens risked their lives, put on masks and stood in line. The poll workers risked their lives wearing masks. We must honor these brave souls, many of them seniors. Voting was more important for them than staying alive! They’re wearing masks and social distancing. I believe we’ll see many fight their right to vote, all across the nation.