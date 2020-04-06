This is the moment that contempt for science comes home to roost

Stephan: As I sit in my office day after day and think about what is happening, and read and watch other people share their thinking I have come to see Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and the people that they have put into positions of power as monsters. They are the personification of the congealed hate, racism, willful ignorance, and the malicious incompetence that dwells within the American collective psyche. They are the dark side of our national soul. That said, I think this is also a historic teaching moment. It is my hope, and my intention, that from this abyss of suffering, fear, and death, we will come away recognizing that we must make America a society based on wellbeing from the individual, to the family, community, state, nation, and planet earth and all the beings in the matrix of consciousness. Now is the time to make the commitment that what we think, say, and do will support that goal.

Without saying so out loud, because they know how ridiculous it would sound if they did, Trump supporters, particularly those among them who are evangelical, fundamentalist Christians, hold science in contempt. Our current crisis provides a microcosm of how quickly that contempt can turn deadly. When science spoke they should have listened. They should stop treating science like an embarrassing but clever relation they occasionally invite to dinner. Science ought to be the first thing they turn to for answers, not the last.

Like 9/11, the challenger explosion and the Kennedy assassination before it, the coronavirus pandemic will soon become the most significant life-changing moment in the psyche of the average American alive today. But none of those previous crises have quite the same, intimate connection between disdain for science and its immediate, deadly consequences.

Very soon now for Trump and people in his regime and the supporters he depends on, people they know personally will die in ever greater numbers. Soon they themselves will also die. Science warned them in January and they could be dead by May. The lethal connection really […]