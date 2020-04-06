This is the moment that contempt for science comes home to roost

Without saying so out loud, because they know how ridiculous it would sound if they did, Trump supporters, particularly those among them who are evangelical, fundamentalist Christians, hold science in contempt. Our current crisis provides a microcosm of how quickly that contempt can turn deadly. When science spoke they should have listened. They should stop treating science like an embarrassing but clever relation they occasionally invite to dinner. Science ought to be the first thing they turn to for answers, not the last.
Like 9/11, the challenger explosion and the Kennedy assassination before it, the coronavirus pandemic will soon become the most significant life-changing moment in the psyche of the average American alive today. But none of those previous crises have quite the same, intimate connection between disdain for science and its immediate, deadly consequences.
Very soon now for Trump and people in his regime and the supporters he depends on, people they know personally will die in ever greater numbers. Soon they themselves will also die. Science warned them in January and they could be dead by May. The lethal connection really […]
I do not support Biden at all. He is just like a Republican in a donkey suit. Bernie Sanders with Liz Warren as V.P. are my choice for President and Vice President. They would give us REAL change, not some piecemeal incremental changes that wouldn’t do much good in the long run. Capitalism is like a voracious snake so hungry for power that it begins eating it’s own tail and continues eating until there is nothing left. Those are the lessons I have learned from science. We need a more Social monetary system which does away with billionaires and redistributes wealth. Only Sanders and Warren would do that, not Biden. Biden is part of the corruption we need to dissolve.
This a a boring article. My eyes glazed over reading it. The Democrats are clamoring in the name of science to become the party of Big Pharma, passing draconian vaccine mandates for products made by pharmaceutical companies that have no liability for their safety since 1986. Vaccines for pregnant women that say right on the package insert that they have never been tested and found to be safe in pregnant women? Great idea! Hep B shots for one day old babies—for a disease that is transmitted sexually or by IV drug use—even when the mother tests negative. Great idea! That’s not science it is some type of quack religion masquerading as science. If you raise questions you are denigrated as anti science. Never testing vitamin c against Corona virus. Only a fantastically expensive drug or vaccine can be considered. Pathetic. Not real science which implies an open mind and not a predominance of snobbism or greed. Until functional medicine is part of the medical system and vaccines are tested by an independent organization using inert placebos, I have zero interest in hearing about how stupid people are who don’t trust science.