Can San Francisco’s New DA Change the Way We Think About Crime?

Stephan: We will see how this plays out because every vested interest group will try to sabotage success. However, based on real data, which I think is probably what is motivating this District Attorney, those countries that have policies similar to what he is advocating have lower incarceration rates, lower recidivism rates, and are much cheaper

Chesa Boudin’s vision is simple: Lock up fewer people.

That means not prosecuting so-called “quality of life” crimes, and the local police aren’t pleased.

Boudin, San Francisco’s new district attorney, saw the criminal justice system up-close as a young child when his activist parents were jailed for their part in an armed robbery that turned deadly. His father is still in jail to this day.

“I have something in common with the majority of Americans, and that is that I grew up with family members incarcerated,” Boudin, 39, told VICE News. “I’ve been thinking about the ways in which the state responded to what my parents did, the ways in which that response failed to meet the real needs of the people who were harmed and, in turn, harmed me and others.”