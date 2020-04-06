Can San Francisco’s New DA Change the Way We Think About Crime?

Chesa Boudin’s vision is simple: Lock up fewer people.
That means not prosecuting so-called “quality of life” crimes, and the local police aren’t pleased.
Boudin, San Francisco’s new district attorney, saw the criminal justice system up-close as a young child when his activist parents were jailed for their part in an armed robbery that turned deadly. His father is still in jail to this day.
“I have something in common with the majority of Americans, and that is that I grew up with family members incarcerated,” Boudin, 39, told VICE News. “I’ve been thinking about the ways in which the state responded to what my parents did, the ways in which that response failed to meet the real needs of the people who were harmed and, in turn, harmed me and others.”
I feel sorry for him and his family. I do not believe anyone arrested for a non-violent crime should be in jail, even when they were just involved in such a horrendous crime such as a murderous bank heist but just as a driver. The parents may not have known about the intentions of their counterparts to commit murder. I someone kills another person, then I want them put away for life, to think about what they did all of their days. I am against killing. I against the driver of a getaway car being given the same punishment as the killer. They may not have known the intentions of their pals in the bank who did the killing and should not get the same punishment. They may not and probably did not know their accomplices were going to kill someone. Who could possibly know what another person is going to do under the circumstances. I agree with the person in the film that his father should not still be in jail. I do not know what his mother did, but if it was not a murder, she should not be in jail, either. Non-violent offenders should not be in jail or prison for long periods of time, but should be in rehabilitation facilities.