Bailouts, Bailouts, Bailouts

Stephan: This is Bill Moyers assessment of the economy, and I think he makes some very good points. Neoliberal economics economics are a success model only for corporations and the very rich. For everyone else this approach is a disaster.

The United States has passed five major economic bailouts and stimuluses since 2001. They are: the $15 billion airline bailout passed by President George W. Bush following the 9/11 attacks; the $120 billion 2008 Bush Economic Stimulus which cut checks to taxpayers; the $700 billion 2008 Emergency Economic Stabilization Package (EESA) also known as TARP; the $831 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) and now the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act also known as the CARES Act.

The CARES Act is drawing comparison to many of the previous bailouts and stimulus plans. CARES contains a $500 billion earmarked for big business; similar to the TARP program of 2008 which allowed the United States Treasury to purchase up to $700 billion worth of troubled assets from financial institutions. At the time, TARP was a hugely controversial program. While there’s no doubt it helped stabilize the economy it […]