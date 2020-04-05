The Roberts Court Has Made the Looming Coronavirus Election Crisis So Much Worse

Stephan: A supreme court rigged to a more or less permanent 5-4 conservative majority has played a major role in the dismantlement and health of American democracy. Republicans don't like or support democracy because they do not want everyone to have a vote, and they want corporations and the rich to be able to skew social policies for their benefit and against ordinary citizens. Here is a good assessment of this trend.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder left a gaping hole in our Constitution’s promise of democracy and opened the door to rampant voter suppression. Now COVID-19 is making things exponentially worse.

The 5–4 ruling in Shelby County transformed our multiracial democracy, eliminating our nation’s most successful weapon against racial discrimination in voting. It gutted the Voting Rights Act, the crown jewel of the civil rights movement. By preventing states with a long history of discrimination from instituting discriminatory voting changes, the act—until Shelby County—helped safeguard the constitutional mandate of equal political opportunity for all citizens regardless of race. Turning a blind eye to the Constitution’s explicit grant of power to Congress to eliminate racial discrimination in voting, Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority opinion claimed that, because the South had changed, the act’s formula defining which states were covered by the requirement to preapprove voting changes was unconstitutional.

Our democracy has not been the same since. After the ruling, polling places, particularly those located in communities of color, have been closed en masse. In the six years following the ruling, 13 states slashed nearly 1,700 polling places, forcing people to travel further to vote […]