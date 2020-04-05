Red America Is Becoming a ‘Democracy Desert.’ Coronavirus Threatens to Make It Worse

Stephan: As the Covid-19 crisis moves through the United States it is revealing the reality of the Blue value states and those with Red values. The inferiority of governance in the Red states has been made so clear one would hope that people living in those Republican states would rethink their allegiances. Sadly, I doubt that they will.

The coronavirus emergency threatens to become a constitutional crisis. Several states have rescheduled primaries and other elections, amid warnings that we must act quickly to enact a national vote by mail system in case the pandemic continues toward November’s presidential election.

It’s an urgent moment. But the problems within our system have also been exacerbated by a patchwork of state-by-state election laws that create wildly disparate access to the ballot box and to voter registration. Just as dangerously, many leaders and state governments have politicized voting rights in such a way that may make it more difficult for leaders to quickly resolve important issues around this fall’s election in a nonpartisan manner.

We will need to act resolutely to ensure a fair and free vote, after a decade of toxic partisan gerrymandering, […]