All-Mail Elections (aka Vote-By-Mail)

Stephan: I live in one of the five states where you vote by mail. It is simple, secure, and effective, and lots of people vote. For that reason, as Trump has admitted, the Republicans are absolutely against vote by mail. It is my view, as I have been publishing in SR, that Trump and the Republican Party, under the media miasma of pandemic coverage are very actively and consciously attempting to dismantle American democracy, and are doing what they can to suppress voting so that they can retain power. If you want to take on something that is really important, become a social activist advocating for vote by mail. Here is some hard data, and a place to get it.

Introduction

Five states currently conduct all elections entirely by mail: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah. At least 21 other states have laws that allow certain smaller elections, such as school board contests, to be conducted by mail. For these elections, all registered voters receive a ballot in the mail. The voter marks the ballot, puts it in a secrecy envelope or sleeve and then into a separate mailing envelope, signs an affidavit on the exterior of the mailing envelope, and returns the package via mail or by dropping it off.

Ballots are mailed out well ahead of Election Day, and thus voters have an “election period,” not just a single day, to vote. All-mail elections can be thought of as absentee voting for everyone. This system is also referred to as “vote by mail.”

While “all-mail elections” means that every registered voter receives a ballot by mail, this does not preclude in-person voting opportunities on and/or before Election Day. For example, despite the fact that all registered voters in Colorado are mailed a ballot, voters can choose to cast a ballot at an in-person vote center […]