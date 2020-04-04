‘This Is Despicable’: Not Even COVID-19 Pandemic Can Halt Trump’s Right-Wing Takeover of Federal Courts

Stephan: Every day, in every way they can, the Republican Party under the media miasma of the Covid-19 pandemic is trying to destroy American democracy and replace it with christofascist authoritarianism. This is not an exaggeration; consider this for example. And if criminal Trump and Moscow Mitch are both re-elected and they get another four years then the form of democracy may continue, but the substance will be forever drained away.

As the coronavirus pandemic continued to ravage the United States this week, killing and infecting thousands while shuttering schools and businesses, President Donald Trump proceeded with his ongoing effort to shift the federal judiciary to the far-right by announcing a fresh pair of lifetime nominees to appellate courts.

“Who is Justin Walker, Trump’s new D.C. Circuit nominee? He’s a Mitch McConnell and Brett Kavanaugh crony who is staunchly anti-healthcare.”

—Demand Justice

Trump on Friday announced the nomination of U.S. District Judge Justin Walker to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, following the president’s nomination on Monday of Mississippi Court of Appeals Judge Cory Wilson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Progressive critics swiftly denounced the nominations, characterizing Walker and Wilson as “anti-healthcare judges” and highlighting their respective records of opposing the Affordable Care Act—a position that raised particular alarm given the pandemic that is expected to sicken hundreds of thousands and leave millions of Americans uninsured.

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, responded to Walker’s nomination in a series […]