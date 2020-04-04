Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pushes back against Dr. Anthony Fauci’s concerns over lack of shelter-in-place

Stephan: When I tell you Republicans cannot govern because their values are not centered on individual and social wellbeing, I mean exactly that. Exhibit A. And think of it in the context of the SR stories of this week. If America is going to survive as a non-authoritarian democracy people like Kim Reynolds must be taken out of office in the upcoming election.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s key figures in its coronavirus response, “maybe doesn’t have all the information” about Iowa’s mitigation efforts, Gov. Kim Reynolds said at Friday’s news conference.

Asked about state-ordered shelter-in-place orders on CNN Thursday night, Fauci said “I don’t understand why that’s not happening” nationwide.

“If you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, added on CNN. “We really should be.”

Reynolds is one of a dwindling number of governors who have not issued a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place mandate.

Reynolds argues Iowa has already instituted measures — requesting that people limit trips, suspending schools, bars and restaurants, banning gatherings of more than 10 people and others — that make Iowa’s effort already similar to a formal shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order seen in other states.

“I would say to him, does he recognize the fact that we have closed down schools and we’ve […]