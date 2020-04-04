Early Data Shows African Americans Have Contracted and Died of Coronavirus at an Alarming Rate

Stephan: Because we have an Illness Profit System for healthcare in the U.S., and money and profit are the only real considerations -- I could do an entire SR just on the grift and profiteering going on in the pandemic -- it follows that racism is built into the system. Not only because the Trump administration has encouraged a lot of blatant racism, but because money is the determinant, and the Black community has a disproportionate percentage of people in poverty. This is yet another argument for universal birthright single-payer healthcare with wellbeing as its first priority. It would be much, much, cheaper, and much, much, healthier.

The coronavirus entered Milwaukee from a white, affluent suburb. Then it took root in the city’s black community and erupted.

As public health officials watched cases rise in March, too many in the community shrugged off warnings. Rumors and conspiracy theories proliferated on social media, pushing the bogus idea that black people are somehow immune to the disease. And much of the initial focus was on international travel, so those who knew no one returning from Asia or Europe were quick to dismiss the risk.

Then, when the shelter-in-place order came, there was a natural pushback among those who recalled other painful government restrictions — including segregation and mass incarceration — on where black people could walk and gather.

“We’re like, ‘We have to wake people up,’” said Milwaukee Health […]