Trump throws up ‘outrageous’ roadblock for seniors, people with disabilities in need of $1,200 relief checks

Stephan: With Trump we are at the Caligula, Nero level of inhumanity. And yet millions will vote for Trump. As of Wednesday afternoon he was at 45.8% approval in fivethirtyeight's meta-analysis.

As millions of Americans await the $1,200 cash payments authorized by the latest coronavirus stimulus package, experts and progressive advocates are condemning a move by the Trump administration which would force millions of seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities to jump through unnecessary hoops to receive money they are entitled to under law.

The Internal Revenue Service issued guidance earlier this week announcing that people who do not typically file a tax return—a group that includes millions of Social Security recipients and low-income Americans—”will need to file a simple tax return to receive an economic impact payment.”

“Requiring seniors and people with disabilities who receive Form SSA-1099 (the annual Social Security benefit statement) to file a tax return is unnecessary. The federal government already has all of the information it needs.”

—Chuck Marr, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

“This is outrageous,” Nancy Altman, president of advocacy group Social Security Works, said in a statement on the policy Wednesday. “The $1200 payments could easily be added […]