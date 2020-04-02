Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020

Obamacare Markets Will Not Reopen, Trump Decides

Author:     Margot Sanger-Katz and Reed Abelson
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     April 1, 2020
 Link: Obamacare Markets Will Not Reopen, Trump Decides
Stephan:   There is a callousness, an indifference to anybody's interest but his own to Trump that is truly historic. With unemployment at levels greater than the Depression and many Americans with healthcare tied to their jobs, Trump is doing something of unspeakable immorality. He is not going to reopen the Affordable Care Act to new applicants, and his Department of Justice is in court as I write this trying to entirely eliminate the Obama created ACA.

President Trump late last week on his way to Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.
Credit…Sarah Silbiger/Getty

The Trump administration has decided against reopening the Affordable Care Act’s Healthcare.gov marketplaces to new customers, despite broad layoffs and growing fears that people will be uninsured during the coronavirus outbreak.

The option to reopen markets, in what is known as a special enrollment period, would have made it easier for people who have recently lost jobs or who had already been uninsured to obtain health insurance. The administration has established such special enrollment periods in the past, typically in the wake of natural disasters.

The administration had been considering the action for several weeks, and President Trump mentioned such conversations in a recent news briefing. But according to a White House official, those discussions are now over. The news of the decision was previously reported by Politico.

The decision will not prevent Americans who recently lost their jobs from obtaining health […]

