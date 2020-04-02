Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020

A President Unfit for a Pandemic

Author:     The Editorial Board
Source:     Boston Globe
Publication Date:     March 30, 2020, 3:07 p.m.
 Link: A President Unfit for a Pandemic
Stephan:   I agree very strongly with The Boston Globe Editorial Board. I believe what is happening in the United States is a crime against humanity, and ought to be treated as such. This is just a much more complicated version of going out on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan with a revolver and murdering a random person. I believe Trump has decided to use the pandemic to promote his re-election. His administration has made a very large pronouncement about how many of us will die, so that if the projected 240,000 comes in lower, as I believe it will, they can claim a triumph.

The president has made grave errors in addressing the coronavirus outbreak. Come November, there must be a reckoning for the lives lost and the suffering endured.
Credit: Alec Brandon/AP

“Things fall apart; the center cannot hold,” wrote W.B. Yeats in 1919. A century later, it’s clear: The epicenter cannot hold. Catastrophic decisions in the White House have doomed the world’s richest country to a season of untold suffering.

The United States, long a beacon of scientific progress and medical innovation with its world-class research institutions and hospitals, is now the hub of a global pandemic that has infected at least 745,000 people and already claimed more than 35,000 lives worldwide. Now that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States — more than 140,000 — has surpassed that of any other nation, Americans are consigned for the coming weeks to watching the illness fell family members and friends, and to fearing for their own fate as they watch death […]

