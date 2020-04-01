Opinion: Mitch McConnell tries to weasel his way back into Trump’s good graces — by blaming coronavirus on impeachment

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020
Stephan: I have been waiting for days for this story. I didn't know the exact form it would take, but I knew it was going to happen. It was obvious from the get go that Trump was not going to take responsibility for anything. He said explicitly of the Coronavirus pandemic, "I don't take responsibility at all." And every day to prove that, he has blamed the doctors and nurses, governors that are "mean to me," and on and on.
But this is an election year and I just knew the Republicans were busily trying to create a narrative where it wasn't their fault. Well, yesterday they came out with it. It's not Trump's fault, it's not the Congressional Republicans fault, this is all happening because the Democrats impeached Trump. Really. That's what we are going to hear and see. It will be spouted over and over in the rightwing media. As Goebbels said, "Repeat a lie often enough and loudly enough and people will believe." The Nazis knew how to do it, and the Republicans and Trump have learned from their example.
Republican Senator “Moscow” Mitch McConnell Credit: AP
Too slow to shelter-in-place. Not enough testing or monitoring. Not enough ventilators.
We all know by now why the U.S. was caught off guard so badly by the current pandemic. Real reasons exist — with tangible, obvious cause-and-effect consequences — for why COVID-19 is sweeping through our country.
Tuesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) took to the right wing airwaves of Hugh Hewitt’s radio show to unveil a theory of his own on why America was so unprepared for a looming pandemic: The federal government was too distracted by the impeachment process to work on anything else.
“It came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government because everything every day was all about impeachment,” McConnell claimed in the interview.
Yes, that’s right. McConnell just blamed the coronavirus pandemic on House Democrats for fulfilling their constitutional duty and moral obligation to impeach President Trump. On the sliding scale […]
I have been telling my liberal friends that “nothing sticks to trump”. Over and over I have said this and little matter how many die or are sick he just might sails through it to reelection with the solid base and that damn raciest electoral college just like last time.
With “sleepy Joe” as the opposition the mad king will likely win, with Gov. Cuomo not so likely. After reading Maureen Dowd’s column in the NYT Sunday I hope he will jump in at the last minute to save the country. I like that surveys show he is not liked by many voters but he is in his third term as New York governor and is a voice of reason and competence. Sounds more than a little like FDR…
Yes, Will. Cuomo is a good Governor, but the best bet to defeat Trump is a concerted effort by Bernie Sanders as Presidential candidate along with Liz Warren as his Vice Presidential pick. They both have similar ideas and they are the best ideas I can see from the left. Biden is not a Democrat. Biden is a “Trojan Horse” republican minded person in a “donkey suit” and would do more harm to the USA than good. You are right about the circus of electoral college chumps who do not allow the people’s votes to count for anything; we should get rid of the electoral college before the voting begins. We should also get rid of the power of the DNC heads who do not know what is the best team to defeat Trump. The DNC is made up of rich people who act more as if they want Trump to stay around than to get rid of him, as they should.