Opinion: Mitch McConnell tries to weasel his way back into Trump’s good graces — by blaming coronavirus on impeachment

Stephan: I have been waiting for days for this story. I didn't know the exact form it would take, but I knew it was going to happen. It was obvious from the get go that Trump was not going to take responsibility for anything. He said explicitly of the Coronavirus pandemic, "I don't take responsibility at all." And every day to prove that, he has blamed the doctors and nurses, governors that are "mean to me," and on and on. But this is an election year and I just knew the Republicans were busily trying to create a narrative where it wasn't their fault. Well, yesterday they came out with it. It's not Trump's fault, it's not the Congressional Republicans fault, this is all happening because the Democrats impeached Trump. Really. That's what we are going to hear and see. It will be spouted over and over in the rightwing media. As Goebbels said, "Repeat a lie often enough and loudly enough and people will believe." The Nazis knew how to do it, and the Republicans and Trump have learned from their example.

Too slow to shelter-in-place. Not enough testing or monitoring. Not enough ventilators.

We all know by now why the U.S. was caught off guard so badly by the current pandemic. Real reasons exist — with tangible, obvious cause-and-effect consequences — for why COVID-19 is sweeping through our country.

Tuesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) took to the right wing airwaves of Hugh Hewitt’s radio show to unveil a theory of his own on why America was so unprepared for a looming pandemic: The federal government was too distracted by the impeachment process to work on anything else.

“It came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government because everything every day was all about impeachment,” McConnell claimed in the interview.

Yes, that’s right. McConnell just blamed the coronavirus pandemic on House Democrats for fulfilling their constitutional duty and moral obligation to impeach President Trump. On the sliding scale […]