Illinois asked Trump for 1.2 million N95 masks weeks ago. Feds just sent thousands of the wrong type

Stephan: Yet another Trump administration screw up. If I were given to conspiracy theories, which I am usually not, I would wonder why it is Democratic Blue value states that are having these problems?

Illinois requested more than a million protective N95 masks from the federal government, but the Trump administration sent 300,000 surgical masks instead, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday.

Pritzker, a Democrat, said the state purchased 5 million N95 masks, which are heavy-duty respirators relied on by health workers, and more than 5 million surgical masks, which provide less protection. The order came after the White House failed to provide the state with the N95 masks they requested weeks earlier.

“I can say with certainty that what they sent were not the N95 masks that were promised but were surgical masks, which were not what we asked for,” Pritzker said during a news briefing. “In our first request to the federal government, we asked for 1.2 million N95 masks. That was weeks and weeks ago . . . We received a fraction of what we asked for.”

Even after buying more than 10 million masks, the state still needed extensive support from the […]