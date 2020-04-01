Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020

Coronavirus: Federal government sends California broken ventilators

Author:     Oliver O'Connell
Source:     The Independent (U.K.)
Publication Date:     31 March 2020
Stephan:   Every day I see stories like this one, demonstrations of the level of incompetence at the federal level because our president would not take the Coronavirus seriously and thought it was a hoax. My view is that Trump should be charged with crimes against humanity, impeached, convicted, prosecuted in court, and imprisoned. Thousands, maybe tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands, of Americans are going to die because of this buffoon's utter inadequacy to serve in the office he holds

 

California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Saturday that the state received 170 broken ventilators from the federal government.

The governor explained that the ventilators came from the national stockpile and were delivered directly to Los Angeles County.

He said that “rather than lamenting about it, rather than complaining about it, rather than pointing fingers, rather than generating headlines in order to generate more stress and anxiety,” it was arranged for a California company to fix the machines.

The faulty machines were driven to a facility owned by Bloom Energy, a green energy company based in Sunnyvale, and were dropped off at 8am on Saturday.

In a video posted to Twitter, Mr Newsom said: “That’s the spirit of California. That’s the spirit of this moment. Take responsibility. Take ownership and take it upon ourselves to meet this moment head on.”

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 8:24 am

    If we had Medicare for All, we would have had this Pandemic under control by now and no more people would have to die because of the ideas Trump and his Republican idiots by his side would not be getting in the way of real solutions. All they care about is the stock market.