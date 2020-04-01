Coronavirus: Federal government sends California broken ventilators

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Saturday that the state received 170 broken ventilators from the federal government.

The governor explained that the ventilators came from the national stockpile and were delivered directly to Los Angeles County.

He said that “rather than lamenting about it, rather than complaining about it, rather than pointing fingers, rather than generating headlines in order to generate more stress and anxiety,” it was arranged for a California company to fix the machines.

The faulty machines were driven to a facility owned by Bloom Energy, a green energy company based in Sunnyvale, and were dropped off at 8am on Saturday.

In a video posted to Twitter, Mr Newsom said: “That’s the spirit of California. That’s the spirit of this moment. Take responsibility. Take ownership and take it upon ourselves to meet this moment head on.”

At the onset of the pandemic, California had approximately 7,500 […]