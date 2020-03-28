Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, March 28th, 2020

A far-right rallying cry: Older Americans should volunteer to work

Author:     TINA NGUYEN
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     03/27/2020 04:30 AM EDT Facebook Twitter Link
 Link: A far-right rallying cry: Older Americans should volunteer to work
Stephan:   In this article, you see clearly the priorities of the christofascist world. I leave it to you to reach your own conclusion.

An elderly woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves as she waits to cross the street in New York City.
Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty

Forget “15 days to slow the spread.” A growing chorus of conservatives have started arguing that older adults should voluntarily return to work to save the country from financial ruin.

Call it “economic patriotism.”

The proposal has taken root in some conservative circles, filtering up from far-right websites to radio pundits to a few prominent politicians to, finally, Fox News. To its proponents, the approach is merely the cold reality that the country needs to avoid another Great Depression. To its detractors, it’s like a battlefield cry to offer up your own life for the sake of the gross domestic product. To health professionals, it’s a recipe for extending the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the Full Article