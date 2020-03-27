This giant glacier in Antarctica is melting, and it could raise sea levels by 5 feet, scientists say

Stephan: Just as Trump's disregard for a coming pandemic has left the United States in a pathetic state of unpreparedness, so his climate change denialism is going to leave us unprepared for what this report describes.

In the last 22 years, one giant glacier in Antarctica has retreated almost three miles. If it fully thaws, sea levels would rise almost 5 feet.

That’s according to researchers at the University of California, Irvine and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. After their assessment of the Denman Glacier in East Antarctica , the team of researchers agreed: There’s reason to be concerned.

“East Antarctica has long been thought to be less threatened,” Eric Rignot, who co-authored the team’s study “Geophysical Research Letters,” said in a statement . “But as glaciers such as Denman have come under closer scrutiny by the cryosphere science community, we are now beginning to see evidence of potential marine ice sheet instability in this region.”

Scientists have been more concerned about West Antarctica, where the ice has been melting faster in recent years, Rignot said. But the Denman Glacier is so big — at around 10 miles wide — that its […]