This giant glacier in Antarctica is melting, and it could raise sea levels by 5 feet, scientists say

In the last 22 years, one giant glacier in Antarctica has retreated almost three miles. If it fully thaws, sea levels would rise almost 5 feet.
That’s according to researchers at the University of California, Irvine and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. After their assessment of the Denman Glacier in East Antarctica, the team of researchers agreed: There’s reason to be concerned.
“East Antarctica has long been thought to be less threatened,” Eric Rignot, who co-authored the team’s study “Geophysical Research Letters,” said in a statement. “But as glaciers such as Denman have come under closer scrutiny by the cryosphere science community, we are now beginning to see evidence of potential marine ice sheet instability in this region.”
Scientists have been more concerned about West Antarctica, where the ice has been melting faster in recent years, Rignot said. But the Denman Glacier is so big — at around 10 miles wide — that its […]
For me there is a dream like quality that is getting more and more pronounced. Over the last years I have watched the ongoing collapse of the Great American Empire. The pronounced decline of even the pretense of good governance, greed and chaos the only guiding principle. It seems since 2000 when Bush/Chaney stole the election the decline has become unstoppable even Obama hued closely to script.
Bad, incompetent governance here and worldwide, lack of understanding by the majority of the dangers of climate change, fear of death from infection of a new contagion, economic challenges on all levels that the shutdowns worldwide are bring into sharp focus while the rich are retreating to their hideouts on private transport.
It a dystopian movie with a race downward into chaos, conflict and disconnection. Will we lose our lives from infection, economic collapse, inundation that has been predicted for sometime now become reality?
This beautiful planet has been abused and the rest of natures creation has been chewed up and despoiled for our overlords for generations. Now 7+ billion of us are being whipped into a frenzy of fear and separation just when we most need to come together to restore our one and only home.
Just be sure to wash your hands which has always been a good idea.
I agree with you Will. The fear has been mounting since 2000, and as Roosevelt said fear is the one thing we must avoid because it can lead to irrationality.