Monday, March 23rd, 2020

Call Trump’s News Conferences What They Are: Propaganda

Author:     Jennifer Senior
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     March 20, 2020
Stephan:   I have to be honest. I find Donald Trump such a loathsome and despicable person it takes an act of will for me to look or listen to him. But I do. And what I see and hear is classic fascist maneuvering. He is incapable of telling the truth, there are so many lies it is hard to keep track of all of them. Almost everything he says is self-referential and self-laudatory, and it is obvious everything he is doing about this coronavirus pandemic is a maneuver to improve his chances of being re-elected.

President Trump at the coronavirus briefing at the White House on Friday.
Credit: Erin Schaff/The New York Times

In a time of global emergency, we need calm, directness and, above all, hard facts. Only the opposite is on offer from the Trump White House. It is therefore time to call the president’s news conferences for what they are: propaganda.

We may as well be watching newsreels approved by the Soviet Politburo. We’re witnessing the falsification of history in real time. When Donald Trump, under the guise of social distancing, told the White House press corps on Thursday that he ought to get rid of 75 to 80 percent of them — reserving the privilege only for those he liked — it may have been chilling, but it wasn’t surprising. He wants to thin out their ranks until there’s only Pravda in the room.

Sometimes, I stare at Deborah Birx during these briefings and I wonder if she understands that this is the footage historians […]

