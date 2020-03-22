Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, March 22nd, 2020

DOJ seeks new emergency powers amid coronavirus pandemic

Author:     BETSY WOODRUFF SWAN
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     03/21/2020 01:01 PM EDT
 Link: DOJ seeks new emergency powers amid coronavirus pandemic
Stephan:   I have been waiting for this. From the christofascist perspective the Coronova virus pandemic must seem a gift. It provides the cover for the further dismantlement of American democracy, and that includes the election. It is my view that there is an increasing probability that the election process is at risk. I think it is very important that a citizen uprising take place; that we demand some kind of online ballet. The financial database programming in this country protects and handles easily billions of individual transactions securely every day. Surely, we can create, test, and implement some adaption of that system in the 9 months before the election.

US Attorney General William Barr
Credit: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Shutterstock

The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States.

Documents reviewed by POLITICO detail the department’s requests to lawmakers on a host of topics, including the statute of limitations, asylum and the way court hearings are conducted. POLITICO also reviewed and previously reported on documents seeking the authority to extend deadlines on merger reviews and prosecutions.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment on the documents.

The move has tapped into a broader fear among civil liberties advocates and Donald Trump’s critics — that the president will use a moment of crisis to push for controversial policy changes. Already, he has cited the pandemic as a reason […]

Read the Full Article