These Are the 51 GOP Senators Who Just Voted Against Expanding Paid Sick Leave to Protect Americans

Stephan: Given the economic state of millions of Americans, consider the vote against wellbeing, specifically not extending paid sick leave. Here are the 51 Republican senators who committed this heartless act.

Republican senators on Wednesday teamed up to kill an amendment introduced by Democratic Sen. Patty Murray that would have expanded paid sick leave to millions of U.S. workers left out of a bipartisan coronavirus relief package.

Every Republican present for the vote, 51 in total, voted against the amendment while every Senate Democrat voted in favor.

Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) were the only senators who did not vote on the amendment, which would have guaranteed two weeks of paid sick leave as well as 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave to all U.S. employees and independent contractors.

“[Fifty one] Republican senators just voted against an amendment… that would have expanded paid leave to millions of Americans left out of the package,” tweeted progressive advocacy group Indivisible. “Let that sink in.”

“If one of these Republicans (or two!) is your senator,” the group added, “call their office right now and tell them you saw their vote and you won’t […]