Republican Jim Inhofe dumped up to $450,000 in stock — the fourth GOP senator implicated in scandal: report Published

Stephan: And here we have a familiar and fourth Republican scumbag, Republican Senator Jim Inhofe. The Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, and Dwight Eisenhower is well and truly gone, replaced by what is essentially a criminal syndicate. Once again the problem here is not these cretins, as disgusting as they are, it is the people of their states who voted them into office. Perhaps because in many schools, particularly schools in Republicans states, they no longer teach what used to be called Civics, basically how to be a good American citizen, an increasingly civically ignorant population has been induced to vote for someone like Inhofe.

The GOP Senate Caucus faced a massive scandal on Thursday after multiple GOP senators revealed in public filings that they had sold large stock holdings after private briefings on the coronavirus scandal.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) have all be implicated in the scandal.

Now conservative Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe has also been caught up, after reporting he sold in late February.

There have been calls for the implicated lawmakers to resign from office over the scandal.