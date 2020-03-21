Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, March 21st, 2020

McConnell Has a Request for Veteran Federal Judges: Please Quit

Author:     Carl Hulse
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     March 16, 2020
Stephan:   Pandemic or no pandemic the Republicans are doing everything they possibly can to continue the restructuring and biasing of the American judiciary to support their christofascist vision. And the clock is ticking, so it has become this blatant.

Senator Mitch McConnell has for months made clear it that he intended to fill as many judicial slots as possible before the end of this year.
Credit: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — Running out of federal court vacancies to fill, Senate Republicans have been quietly making overtures to sitting Republican-nominated judges who are eligible to retire to urge them to step aside so they can be replaced while the party still holds the Senate and the White House.

Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, who has used his position as majority leader to build a judicial confirmation juggernaut for President Trump over the past three years, has been personally reaching out to judges to sound them out on their plans and assure them that they would have a worthy successor if they gave up their seats soon, according to multiple people with knowledge of his actions.

It was not known how many judges were contacted or which of them Mr. McConnell had spoken […]

