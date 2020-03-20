As Trump Limits Guest Workers From Mexico Amid Coronavirus, Farmers Warn of Labor and Food Shortages

While images of barren grocery store shelves grab headlines and circulate on social media as people worldwide stock up on staples to get through the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, farmers in the United States are warning that the Trump administration’s decision to limit seasonal workers from Mexico could soon lead to labor and food shortages.
“Under the new restrictions, American farmers will not have access to all of the skilled immigrant labor needed at a critical time in the planting season. This threatens our ability to put food on Americans’ tables.”
—Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation
The U.S. government announced Monday that “in response to the global pandemic COVID-19, and in line with the Mexican government’s call to increase social distancing, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City and all U.S. consulates in Mexico will suspend routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services starting March 18, 2020, and until further notice.”
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue reportedly told growers on a call Tuesday that consulates in Mexico will continue processing applications for […]
It continues to sadden me that those low wage workers that break their backs to feed us are treated with such disregard. Do you imagine that there is a Star Trek replicator creating our food? I think too many policy makers and average citizens think so, if they think at all about such.
Mostly they are immigrants that move from one area to another harvesting or working in processing plants to package and ship to stores. If they are not cared for and allowed in to work who will do it? Answer is nobody as it is hot, boring, dirty, low-paid work that not only most Americans do not want to do but physically can’t do. You will not see many MAGA hat wearing workers in America’s fields.