As Trump Limits Guest Workers From Mexico Amid Coronavirus, Farmers Warn of Labor and Food Shortages

Stephan: As I have predicted the confluence of several trends: Criminal Trump's amazingly stupid immigration policies, the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, the collapse of the bees, the failure of chemical industrial monoculture agriculture are all combining to create a food crisis. Just as we are entering what may turn out to be a depression economy access to food will become more problematic, and prices to consumers will go up significantly. Here is the latest.

While images of barren grocery store shelves grab headlines and circulate on social media as people worldwide stock up on staples to get through the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, farmers in the United States are warning that the Trump administration’s decision to limit seasonal workers from Mexico could soon lead to labor and food shortages.

“Under the new restrictions, American farmers will not have access to all of the skilled immigrant labor needed at a critical time in the planting season. This threatens our ability to put food on Americans’ tables.”

—Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation

The U.S. government announced Monday that “in response to the global pandemic COVID-19, and in line with the Mexican government’s call to increase social distancing, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City and all U.S. consulates in Mexico will suspend routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services starting March 18, 2020, and until further notice.”

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue reportedly told growers on a call Tuesday that consulates in Mexico will continue processing applications for […]