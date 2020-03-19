Public Health Experts: Single-Payer Systems Coping With Coronavirus More Effectively Than For-Profit Model

Stephan: One of the main reasons I have supported Bernie Sanders over Joe Biden, is that what Biden is saying about Medicare for all is a lie. Like all the corporatist Democrats he continues to support an illness profit system, not the universal birthright single-payer healthcare system based on wellbeing not profit that Sanders is proposing. One of the good things I hope will come out of the Covid-19 pandemic is that it will make it very clear to all who can think past partisanship that Sanders is right and Biden is wrong and that it is time for America to abandon the grossly inadequate medical system that plagues us. Biden is going to be the Democratic candidate, and like all sensible people I will support him. But I hope he learns this lesson.

As the coronavirus pandemic places extraordinary strain on national healthcare systems around the world, public health experts are making the case that countries with universal single-payer systems have thus far responded more efficiently and effectively to the outbreak than nations like the United States, whose fragmented for-profit apparatus has struggled to cope with the growing crisis.

“There is no need for people to worry about the tests or vaccine or cost of care if people become ill.”

—Helen Buckingham, Nuffield Trust

“It is too soon to see definite outcomes among competing healthcare systems. But even in this early phase, public health experts say the single-payer, state-run systems are proving themselves relatively robust,” the Washington Post reported Sunday. “Unlike the United States, where a top health official told Congress the rollout of testing was ‘failing‘ and where Congress is only now moving through a bill that includes free testing, […]