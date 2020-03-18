Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak Proves There Is No Public Health System in the US

Author:     Robert Reich
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Tuesday, March 17, 2020 b
 Link: Coronavirus Outbreak Proves There Is No Public Health System in the US
Stephan:   Robert Reich, former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration, selected by Time Magazine as one of the 10 most effective cabinet secretaries in the 20th century, mirrors the views I have been publishing in SR for years. The one good thing I hope will come out of this Covid-19 mess is that congress and the presidency will all go Democratic in the election, and that there will be an irresistable push to create universal birthright single payer healthcare, as well as child and elder care. Your vote can make that happen.

The Fed can close banks to quarantine financial crises but the US can’t close workplaces because the nation’s social insurance system depends on people going to work.
Credit: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto/Getty

Dr. Anthony S Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and just about the only official in the Trump administration trusted to tell the truth about the coronavirus, said last Thursday: “The system does not, is not really geared to what we need right now … It is a failing, let’s admit it.”

While we’re at it, let’s admit something more basic. The system would be failing even under a halfway competent president. The dirty little secret, which will soon become apparent to all, is that there is no real public health system in the United States.

The ad hoc response fashioned late Friday by House Democrats and the White House may help a bit, although it’s skimpy, as I’ll explain.

Instead of a public health system, we have a private for-profit system for individuals lucky enough to afford it and […]

