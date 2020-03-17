See inside the world’s newest private jet: a $110 million converted Airbus airliner that looks like a flying penthouse apartment

Stephan: You are worried about mobs in airports, the uber-rich not so much. You have 32-inches in economy. The uber-rich have a bit more.

Acropolis Aviation recently unveiled the interior of its new Airbus ACJ320neo aircraft, of which it is the first operator.

The Airbus Corporate Jet family of aircraft are modified versions of Airbus’ passenger jets converted for private use.

The apartment-like aircraft are a step above the most luxurious private jets from Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault.

The Airbus A320neo was a game-changer for airlines and is now being eyed by the private jet industry.

The first next-generation aircraft to be produced by the European manufacturer, the A320neo promised and delivered lower operating costs and increased efficiency compared to the previous generation Airbus A320s.

The aircraft has the same shell of its ever-popular predecessor but features new engines and aerodynamically friendly sharklet wingtips, both aiding in its reduced fuel consumption and providing additional range.

While the passenger model of the A320neo is in use the world over with airlines such as British Airways, Scandinavian Airlines, and Lufthansa, there’s a small subset of the aircraft being produced with the world’s mega elite in mind.

Marketed as an Airbus Corporate Jet, […]