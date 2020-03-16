Judge Blocks Trump Rule That Would Have Kicked 700,000 off Food Stamps During a Pandemic

Stephan: Here, at least potentially, is some more good news. Another court has blocked the incompetence and heartlessness of Criminal Trump and the Trumplicans. As with the Idaho story though the Trumpers could take this ruling to the Supreme Court which is now dominated by deeply ideological Trumpers. But, even they may finally be realizing that the judiciary must be non-political. We'll see what happens. But I just want to note that in the middle of a pandemic to have an administration trying to cut food support, as Criminal Trump has been trying to do, is immoral and evil at a historical level.

Just a couple weeks before a Trump administration rule change was set to force 700,000 people to go off food stamps, a federal judge blocked the measure, citing concerns about how the coronavirus pandemic would affect the most vulnerable people in society.

The rule change, which was meant to go into effect on April 1, would have blocked states from being able to waive work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program unless an area has a 6 percent or higher unemployment rate. Under the work requirements, able-bodied adults without children must work at least 20 hours a week for more than three months in a 36-month period. Nineteen states, along with the District of Columbia and New York City, sued to stop the rule change and […]