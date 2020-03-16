Asia’s richest man to donate 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and 1 million masks to U.S

Stephan: I got an email this morning from a reader in Norway who wrote to tell me that Norweigian universities are telling their overseas students in America to come home, because of the incompetence and failure of the Trump administration and the inadequacy of the American health care system. And then there is this act of generosity by Asia's richest individual. My takeaway from both of these developments is that the era of the United States leading the world is over thanks to corporate vampire capitalism, currently, but not exclusively, represented by the Trumplicans. We are no longer the shining city on the hill. Rather, we have become a kind of pathetic bully.

The richest man in Asia, Jack Ma, is planning to ship 500,000 testing kits and 1 million masks to the U.S. in an effort to combat the growing coronavirus pandemic, POLITICO reports.

Testing delays have been a constant problem across the U.S. as the outbreak spreads, sparking concerns that the number of Americans infected is being grossly underreported.

“Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus,” read a statement from Ma’s charitable organization. “We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!”