Friday, March 13th, 2020

White House likely to pursue federal aid for shale companies hit by oil shock, coronavirus downturn

Author:     Jeff Stein, Will Englund, Steven Mufson and Robert Costa
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     March 10, 2020 at 10:28 a.m. PDT
 Link: White House likely to pursue federal aid for shale companies hit by oil shock, coronavirus downturn
Stephan:   From criminal Trump's perspective, the Covid-19 pandemic is a crisis in which the first consideration must be protecting corporate interests more than healthcare, and protecting his interests above all. This pandemic is revealing the real values of the Trumplican party (notice the silence from the Senate) and its leader.

Trump, Pence, and their coronavirus working group.

The White House is strongly considering pushing federal assistance for oil and natural gas producers hit by plummeting oil prices amid the coronavirus outbreak, as industry officials close to the administration clamor for help, according to four people familiar with internal deliberations.

President Trump has touted the growth of oil and natural gas production under his administration, celebrating their rise in politically crucial swing states such as Pennsylvania. But many oil and gas firms were hammered Monday by the price war that broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia, driving oil prices down in their steepest one-day drop in almost 30 years.

White House officials are alarmed at the prospect that numerous shale companies, many of them deep in debt, could be driven out of business if the downturn in oil prices turns into a prolonged crisis for the industry. The federal […]

