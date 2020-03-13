White House officials are alarmed at the prospect that numerous shale companies, many of them deep in debt, could be driven out of business if the downturn in oil prices turns into a prolonged crisis for the industry. The federal […]
Friday, March 13th, 2020
White House likely to pursue federal aid for shale companies hit by oil shock, coronavirus downturn
Author: Jeff Stein, Will Englund, Steven Mufson and Robert Costa
Source: The Washington Post
Publication Date: March 10, 2020 at 10:28 a.m. PDT
Link: White House likely to pursue federal aid for shale companies hit by oil shock, coronavirus downturn
Stephan: From criminal Trump's perspective, the Covid-19 pandemic is a crisis in which the first consideration must be protecting corporate interests more than healthcare, and protecting his interests above all. This pandemic is revealing the real values of the Trumplican party (notice the silence from the Senate) and its leader.