Friday, March 13th, 2020

Trump’s Business Interests Are Shaping His Response to the Coronavirus

Author:     Heather Digby Parton
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     March 11, 2020
 Link: Trump’s Business Interests Are Shaping His Response to the Coronavirus
Stephan:   To criminal Trump everything is an opportunity for a grift.

I think it’s been pretty clear from the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak that President Trump’s top concern has been American business, rather than public health. He has pinned his re-election hopes on an argument that his leadership has produced the greatest economy in world history, and 2,000-point plunges in the stock market are very off-brand.

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!

286K

7:47 AM – Mar 9, 2020
