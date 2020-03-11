Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, March 11th, 2020

Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups

Author:     Mark Mazzetti and Adam Goldman
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     March 7, 2020
 Link: Erik Prince Recruits Ex-Spies to Help Infiltrate Liberal Groups
Stephan:   Yet more evidence of the Trumplicans trying to rig the 2020 election. Remember Eric Prince, brother of Betsy DeVos who is doing everything she can to crash American public education; he of the Blackwater mercenaries who became notorious for their human rights violations? Well, he's close to Trump and doing his best to undercut democracy to favor the Trumplican Party. Frankly, I think he ought to be prosecuted for what he is doing and sent to prison for it.

Erik Prince, the former head of Blackwater Worldwide and the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, has at times served as an informal adviser to Trump administration officials.
Credit: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

WASHINGTON — Erik Prince, the security contractor with close ties to the Trump administration, has in recent years helped recruit former American and British spies for secretive intelligence-gathering operations that included infiltrating Democratic congressional campaigns, labor organizations and other groups considered hostile to the Trump agenda, according to interviews and documents.

One of the former spies, an ex-MI6 officer named Richard Seddon, helped run a 2017 operation to copy files and record conversations in a Michigan office of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest teachers’ unions in the nation. Mr. Seddon directed an undercover operative to secretly tape the union’s local leaders and try to gather information that could be made public to damage the organization, documents show.

Using a different alias the next year, the same undercover operative infiltrated the congressional […]

Read the Full Article