Ex program director at National Cancer Institute calls out the ‘medical establishment’ and their ‘agenda’

Stephan: Here is yet another confirmation that American healthcare is a system run for profit not wellbeing. "Mahin Khatami, a former program director at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and National Institutes of Health (NIH), claims that modern day medicine is full of corruption and not focused on health, but rather profit." I couldn't say it better myself.

In Brief

The Facts: A paper published in 2016 by Mahin Khatami, a former program director at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and National Institutes of Health (NIH), claims that modern day medicine is full of corruption and not focused on health, but rather profit.(emphasis added)

Reflect On:The politicization of medicine and the corporate takeover of governments has plagued multiple countries for a long time. This is now being expressed in peer-reviewed literature by those within the field.

A number of prominent doctors and scientists have shared their criticisms in peer-reviewed publications for quite some time. These opinions are obviously not promoted at all, and anybody who makes such criticisms of the “medical establishment” is usually vilified. In the past, it took a lot of bravery to say what you really felt if it was a perspective that ‘went against the grain.’ Today, it seems to be easier for health professionals to do so given the fact that so many have done it in the past and more are continuing to do it.

I’ve written about this before, using multiple examples. Dr. Marcia Angell, physician and […]