Monday, March 9th, 2020
Editor’s Note — Emails I am Getting About the American Dream
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 9 March 2020
Stephan: Today's SR is driven by the emails I keep getting from readers; emails that speak in words of despair, disgust, and fear about the writer's growing sense of loss. Emails that describe the death of the American dream in the most personal terms possible. Why is this happening, and why through our voting, or lack thereof, are we complicit in creating this downward trend? Those are questions I really think need answers.