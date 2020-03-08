Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, March 8th, 2020

Some States Make It Harder for College Students to Vote

Stephan:   And here we have the skulduggery of the Tennessee GOP. Note in all these stories how the voter suppression is not general but targeted against very specific demographic groups to skew the outcome. This nastiness is going on all over the country, wherever the Trumplicans are the dominant party. This is a project organized at the national level. It is deliberate coordinated, systematic, purposeful, and deceitful. It is designed to destroy America's democracy.

Vanderbilt University off-campus voting booth
Credit: Vanderbilt News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vanderbilt University student Will Newell wishes it was easier for college students like him to cast ballots in Tennessee, one of 14 states holding a presidential primary on Super Tuesday.

The campus has no locations for early voting, so students must visit an off-campus polling location to cast a ballot on Election Day. Newell drives but worries that many students who don’t have their own transportation won’t make it to a precinct. He said some campus groups offer rides to students, but the university itself does not provide a shuttle.

He supports a bill introduced in the Tennessee Legislature that would require early voting locations at large colleges and universities in the state. That’s not the only restriction working against college students in the state. Tennessee, where overall voter turnout is low, is among several states that does not allow a college student ID. But it does allow a handgun license.

