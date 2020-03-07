Disappearing beaches: Climate change could wipe out half of the world’s sandy shorelines

Stephan: Do you like going to the beach? Taking your kids to play in the ocean? Like surfing? Better enjoy it now because, as this report describes, half the beaches of the world are scheduled to disappear.

Half of the world’s beaches could disappear by the end of this century as a result of climate change-induced coastal erosion and rising seas, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change.

As global temperatures continue to rise, driven by emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases, melting ice will raise sea levels and extreme weather events are expected to become more frequent and intensify, battering vulnerable coastlines around the world, according to the researchers at the European Union’s Joint Research Centre in Ispra, Italy. If these processes are left unchecked, it could result in the “near extinction” of 50 percent of the globe’s sandy beaches by the year 2100, they said.

The scientists used satellite images to measure how coastlines have evolved over the past 30 years. They then used various projections of sea level rise to […]