Single Moms Struggling Worldwide, Particularly in U.S.

Stephan: One of the biggest problems I think America faces is that we almost never tell ourselves the truth about ourselves about anything. It is always: we're the best; we're the leaders; we're paving the way; we're the envy of the world. In fact we are no longer any of those things. Here's a real fact: In the U.S. " 40% of single mothers struggled to afford food; 27% could not afford shelter." Here's another: the " U.S. has highest maternal death rate among developed countries . U.S. women are more likely to die during childbirth than women in any other developed country , leading the U.S. to be ranked 33rd among 179 countries on the health and well-being of women and children. " The truth is if you are a pregnant woman, or a single mother, you face challenges, including just surviving the birth of your child, that are not there for women in the rest of the developed world. Do you hear any politicians citing these figures and proposing specific programs? No? Me neither. That's another problem.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Worldwide, Gallup finds that single mothers are more likely than the rest of the population to be struggling to put food on their table and shelter over their head. For example, across 148 countries, 44% of single women aged 18 to 60 with children younger than 15 in their household — a proxy for single mothers — say they have had trouble affording food for their family in the past year, compared with 28% of other adults.

But the disparities between these single women and the rest of the population are even larger in some countries, including the U.S. Single mothers in the U.S. are significantly more likely than other Americans to say there have been times in the past 12 months when they did not have enough money for food (40% vs. 17%, respectively) or adequate shelter (27% vs. 14%).