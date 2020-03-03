Lawmakers criticize Betsy DeVos after rule change slashes funding for more than 800 rural schools

Stephan: Betsy DeVos, is like the evil witch in a children's fairy tale. In her time as Secretary of Education, a misnomer if ever there was one, she has done everything in her power to undercut and devastate public education in America, and this is her latest move.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos came under fire after her department made a bookkeeping change that would result in major funding cuts for America’s rural schools.

The Department of Education quietly informed state education officials that it would change how districts report the number of students who live in poverty, which could result in funding cuts for more than 800 of the “poorest” and “most geographically isolated” schools, according to The New York Times.

The changes to the Rural and Low-Income School Program came after the department found that some districts “erroneously” received funding despite being ineligible. The department previously allowed schools to report the percentage of students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, which it used to calculate poverty rates, for nearly two decades. Under the new rule, districts will be required to use data from the Census Bureau’s Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates to determine if they meet the threshold of 20% of students living below the poverty line to qualify for the program.

Education spokeswoman Liz Hill told The Times that […]