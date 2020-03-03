Government Agency Warns Global Oil Industry Is on the Brink of a Meltdown

Stephan: This is an excellent report on the oil and gas corporate kleptocracy, and its coming demise. While I am recommending things, the best assessment I have read on this economic sector is Rachel Maddow's new book Blowout, which I commend to you. This industry is dying, just as the whale oil, or buggy making industries died, made irrelevant by technological advancements, only this time with the added impetus of climate change. But how that transition occurs is not at all clear, and could wreak havoc on the world. This octopus is so entwined with the world's economy, employing so many people, so many politicians, that it is going to take careful planning to get through this change. Unfortunately, particularly in the United States, that isn't happening, rather the opposite.

A government research report produced by Finland warns that the increasingly unsustainable economics of the oil industry could derail the global financial system within the next few years.

The new report is published by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK), which operates under the government’s Ministry of Economic Affairs. GTK is currently the European Commission’s lead coordinator of the EU’s ProMine project, its flagship mineral resources database and modeling system.

The report was produced as an internal research exercise for the Finnish government, which until 2019 held the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Signed off by GTK’s director of scientific research Dr Saku Vuori, the report is written by GTK senior scientist Dr Simon Michaux of the Ore Geology and Mineral Economics Unit. It conducts a comprehensive global assessment of scientific research into the state of the global oil industry with goal of determining how the risks of a global supply […]