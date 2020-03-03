Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020

Federal judge rules Cuccinelli appointment unlawful

Author:     Rebecca Rainey
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     03/01/2020 04:57 PM EST
 Link: Federal judge rules Cuccinelli appointment unlawful
Stephan:   Here is some good news, good news in two ways. One, it removes from power one of criminal Trump's more loathsome appointments. Two, it shows that in spite of everything Trump, Moscow Mitch, and the senate Trumplicans have done to corrupt the judiciary that some integrity in that branch of our government still remains.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director.
Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

A D.C.-based federal judge ruled Sunday that President Donald Trump’s appointment of Ken Cuccinelli as acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, a decision that suspends two policies Cuccinelli implemented while leading the agency.

Cuccinelli, an immigration hard-liner who was previously attorney general in Virginia, became acting head of USCIS in June, assuming the newly created role of “principal deputy director.” In November, Cuccinelli also assumed the position of “senior official performing the duties of the deputy secretary” at USCIS’ parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said Cuccinelli was never eligible to become acting USCIS chief.

Because Cuccinelli’s USCIS position was designated initially as “first assistant” to the […]

