Federal judge rules Cuccinelli appointment unlawful

Stephan: Here is some good news, good news in two ways. One, it removes from power one of criminal Trump's more loathsome appointments. Two, it shows that in spite of everything Trump, Moscow Mitch, and the senate Trumplicans have done to corrupt the judiciary that some integrity in that branch of our government still remains.

A D.C.-based federal judge ruled Sunday that President Donald Trump’s appointment of Ken Cuccinelli as acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, a decision that suspends two policies Cuccinelli implemented while leading the agency.

Cuccinelli, an immigration hard-liner who was previously attorney general in Virginia, became acting head of USCIS in June, assuming the newly created role of “principal deputy director.” In November, Cuccinelli also assumed the position of “senior official performing the duties of the deputy secretary” at USCIS’ parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security.