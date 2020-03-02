Editor’s Note – The Coronavirus

Stephan: My personal view of the Coronavirus crisis is that it is telling us to begin to think about what climate change is going to bring medically to the lives of humans all over the planet. Viruses and bacteria, like every other lifeform, evolve when their circumstances change, and as the climate changes and viruses and bacteria normally constrained to one part of the world can spread to other parts of the world how are we going to deal with that? Certainly not with America's absurd and dysfunctional illness profit system in which tens of millions of Americans either have no healthcare or inadequate healthcare. How will those people afford an epidemic illness that neither they nor their doctors have ever seen before? The answer, of course, is that they won't be able to. Many will die. And even if you have the money depending on where you live you may or may not be able to get care. Rural hospitals aren't profitable enough for corporations to keep them open, and they are closing daily. There aren't enough doctors, nurses, or technicians to staff them anyway. So if the Coronavirus or whatever comes next really took off how in the world would we deal with it. The answer, to a certainty, is the illness profit system wouldn't be able to handle what happens, and hundreds of thousands of people might die. There are other elements to this epidemic as well; its politicization by the Trumplicans; the intentional and explicit disinformation campaigns I see across all the media; the way the markets have reacted; what it is telling us about the great geopolitical transition that is occurring, that I covered yesterday. So today's SR is focused on this one issue: the Coronavirus. Not the illness itself which is being well covered by responsible media, but these other issues which are not getting proper coverage in my opinion.