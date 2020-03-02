Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, March 2nd, 2020

Coronavirus: Pence defends Trump Jr claim Democrats want ‘millions’ to die

Author:     Martin Pengelly and Amanda Holpuch
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sun 1 Mar 2020 09.36 EST
Stephan:   Just as a fish rots from the head down, so corruption, deceit, and disinformation start at the top. Exhibit A.

Donald Trump passes Mike Pence during a news conference at the White House on Saturday.
Credit: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

NEW YORK — When Donald Trump Jr said Democrats hope coronavirus “kills millions of people” in the US because they want to bring his father down, he was merely “pushing back” at the politicisation of the viral outbreak by Trump opponents, Mike Pence claimed in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Coronavirus: Trump’s mixed messages ‘undermines public trust’, experts say

“It’s time for the other side to turn down the volume,” the vice-president told NBC’s Meet the Press.

At a White House press conference on Saturday, Trump was forced to defend his use of the word “hoax” in reference to the outbreak. Harshly criticised by contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination, the president said he had been referring to politicisation of coronavirus, not the outbreak itself.

In the interview broadcast on Sunday, NBC host Chuck Todd played Pence clips of Trump allies discussing the outbreak which on Saturday claimed its […]

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:58 pm

    The newest case of the coronavirus is a woman in Manhattan who had been to Iran. In a city that size, it could be a very dangerous place to spread from even if she is under protection. New York is a bad place for a virus to easily spread.