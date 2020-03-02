Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, March 2nd, 2020

A guide to right-wing media reactions and conspiracy theories surrounding coronavirus

Author:     KAYLA GOGARTY & COURTNEY HAGLE
Source:     Media Matters
Publication Date:     02/28/20 1:26 PM EST
 A guide to right-wing media reactions and conspiracy theories surrounding coronavirus
Stephan:   As I have been watching the coronavirus coverage in media and on the social sites, what has become clear to me is that unlike any prior pandemic event, and my memory goes back to the polio crisis of the 1950s, what stands out today is the conscious determined and utterly unethical politicization of this medical crisis by Trump and his Trumplicans. If you don't venture into the fecal cesspit of rightwing media you probably aren't aware of the true extent of what is going on as the Trumplicans attempt to weaponize what is happening to protect Trump and demonize Democrats. Here's a little whiff from the privy of that other world.

  

    As the lethal outbreak of coronavirus continues to spread around the world and the U.S. government warns that it will almost certainly also spread within the United States, right-wing media outlets and online accounts are spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories which could have deadly consequences.

    The strain of novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China. It swiftly spread and has now been detected in 53 countries, including the United States. So far, the outbreak has led to nearly 3,000 deaths and more than 82,000 cases worldwide, according to The 

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes the disease behind the current outbreak as part of “a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.” The CDC adds that “rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between people.” Earlier patients […]

