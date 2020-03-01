‘An Astonishing Rate of Corruption’: Trump Has Amassed 3,000 Conflicts of Interest Since Taking Office

Stephan: [caption id="attachment_50759" align="alignleft" width="300"]Credit: fivethirtyeight[/caption] Donald Trump is a crook, a grifter, a liar, a serial adulterer, a molester of women, and a financial thief. These statements are factually indisputable. This article is just the latest in a long list of investigative articles all reaching the same basic conclusion about his criminality. And yet as fivethirtyeight reports over 43% of Americans approve of him. So what are we to conclude from those two facts? I think the answer to that is that a large percentage of Americans no longer care about the integrity of their political system. They are most concerned with someone who supports their White supremacy racism, their fanatical religious fantasies, and their obsession with male dominance and the subordination of women who threaten their sense of how things should be ordered. Put in a simpler way, the problem with America is Americans, and with criminal Trump, we are reaping what is being sown. Unless there is a huge unprecedented turnout to reject Trump and his criminality, we are going to see the end of America as we knew it growing up. Frankly, I am not sure how it is going to come out.

The government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington announced Friday that after more than three years of monitoring President Donald Trump’s conduct, the president has hit a milestone, amassing more than 3,000 conflicts of interest between his businesses and his position in office.

The findings come from a CREW report detailing improper relationships between Trump, his business empire, and those trying to influence public policy—including lobbyists, foreign governments, and members of Congress.

CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder called the milestone “disgraceful.”

“Every one of the more than 3,000 conflicts of interest that President Trump has incurred through his businesses raises new questions about whether he is making decisions in the interest of the American people or his own bottom line,” said Bookbinder in a statement. “Not only does he appear to be profiting from the presidency daily, but he is constantly facing new temptations to use his office for his own benefit.”

Since Trump took office and refused to divest from his businesses, instead handing over control of the Trump […]