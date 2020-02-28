Oregon Republicans Shut Down State Senate and Flee to Block Climate Bill

Stephan: The Republican Party like something out of a horror movie has morphed from being a healthy political party to becoming an authoritarian christofascist White supremacist cult. As with all cults, theology and ideology are more important now than facts. And quite predictably this is how the Trumplican cult is behaving from the federal to the state level.

Republican state senators in Oregon fled the state capitol on Monday in a stunt intended to derail the passage of a climate change bill supported by a majority of lawmakers for the second time in eight months.

Oregon requires two-thirds of the state Senate’s members to be present for a quorum, without which the chamber cannot vote on bills. Eleven of the 12 Republican senators fled the state capitol in Salem on Monday to deny the Democratic supermajority a quorum to prevent a vote on a bill to cap greenhouse gas emissions that was approved by the budget committee earlier in the day, The Oregonian reported. The 11 Republicans who walked out represent just 36% of the state’s population, according to the outlet.

The cap-and-trade bill would impose a cap on carbon dioxide emissions and require certain industries to obtain “emissions allowances” for every metric ton of emissions. The bill seeks to reduce emissions […]