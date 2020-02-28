Conservatives push coronavirus conspiracy theory alleging a “deep state” plot to “bring down” Trump

Stephan: When you have an authoritarian government that doesn't tell the truth from the leader down, conspiracy theories abound and citizen trust in what the government says declines, further degrading democracy and supporting authoritarianism. And that is exactly what the Trumplican Party is doing. Your country is disappearing my fellow Americans and the response to that is pathetic.

Conservatives have spread a baseless coronavirus conspiracy theory alleging that a top official at the Centers for Disease Control could be part of a “deep state” plot to “bring down” President Donald Trump, because her brother is former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Trump was reportedly “furious” after Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, undercut his attempts to downplay the risk posed by the coronavirus by issuing a public warning that an outbreak in the U.S. now appears inevitable.

“She never should have said that,” a senior administration official told CNBC. “It’s bad.”

Messonnier is the sister of Rosenstein, who appointed former special counsel […]