Oil and gas production is contributing even more to global warming than was thought, study finds

Stephan: We must, absolutely must, stop using carbon energy. We cannot do it soon enough. Yet criminal Trump is taking America in the opposite direction; creating greater dependence on carbon and greater tolerance of its poisons. Here is the latest; it confirms once again what I am saying.

Among greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide is the most significant contributor to global warming and therefore, public enemy No. 1 when it comes to stopping the climate crisis.

But methane — the main component in natural gas and an even more effective heat-trapping gas — is a close second. Scientists say that atmospheric methane is now responsible for about 25 percent of the human-caused warming we see today.

Now, a new study finds that methane emissions from fossil fuels are between 25% and 40% larger than past research had estimated, revealing that oil and gas production is contributing far more to warming the planet than previously thought.