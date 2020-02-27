Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, February 27th, 2020

Oil and gas production is contributing even more to global warming than was thought, study finds

Author:     Drew Kann
Source:     CNN World
Publication Date:     2:33 PM ET, Wed February 19, 2020
Stephan:   We must, absolutely must, stop using carbon energy. We cannot do it soon enough. Yet criminal Trump is taking America in the opposite direction; creating greater dependence on carbon and greater tolerance of its poisons. Here is the latest; it confirms once again what I am saying.

Australia is burning. The Arctic is melting. Yet Trump keeps gutting climate change regulations.Among greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide is the most significant contributor to global warming and therefore, public enemy No. 1 when it comes to stopping the climate crisis.

But methane — the main component in natural gas and an even more effective heat-trapping gas — is a close second. Scientists say that atmospheric methane is now responsible for about 25 percent of the human-caused warming we see today.
Now, a new study finds that methane emissions from fossil fuels are between 25% and 40% larger than past research had estimated, revealing that oil and gas production is contributing far more to warming the planet than previously thought.
The study, published Wednesday in the scientific journal Nature, […]

