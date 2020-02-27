Donald Trump sues New York Times for libel

Stephan: This lawsuit which isn't drawing a lot of attention yet may turn out to be a small wedge opening big doors. It will allow the Times in defending itself to do a discovery process revealing a number of things about criminal Trump's campaign for the 2016 election. Things Trump has gone to great lengths to keep hidden.

President Donald Trump is launching a lawsuit against the New York Times, according to his campaign website.

According to Trump: The Times “knowingly published false & defamatory statements of and concerning plaintiff…claiming it had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help in the campaign against Hillary Clinton.’”

“Today the President’s re-election campaign filed suit against the New York Times for falsely stating the Campaign had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help the campaign against Hillary Clinton’ in exchange for ‘a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from … economic sanctions,’” said Jenna Ellis, senior legal to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.