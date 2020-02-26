‘Historic, unprecedented’ flooding swamps southern USA; Mississippi and Tennessee hardest hit

Stephan: Between the criminality of Trump and the Democratic primaries, all sorts of important stories are just getting lost because corporate media programs are structured to do three story packages and a superficial collection of other news. Unfortunately, disastrous flooding just isn't making that list. But that doesn't mean it isn't happening. SR deals with facts not commentator bloviation, and here are some facts.

JACKSON, Miss. – Weeks of heavy rain have inundated a large portion of the southern U.S., bringing near-record flooding to portions of Mississippi and Tennessee.

In Jackson, Mississippi, hundreds of residents either watched their homes flood over the weekend or worried their residence would soon be drenched as the Pearl River crested Monday at 36.8 feet, its third-highest level ever recorded – behind only 1979 and 1983.

Calling the Jackson floods “historic” and “unprecedented,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a Sunday press conference that “we do not anticipate this situation to end anytime soon. It will be days before we are out of the woods and the waters recede.”

Reeves said at a news conference Monday that there were no reports of flood-related injuries and thanked the people of Mississippi for heeding evacuation orders. Only 16 search and rescue missions were necessary, he said, even though as many as 1,000 homes were flooded.

The governor also warned the hundreds of evacuees in the Jackson area […]