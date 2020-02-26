Americans Just Don’t Want To Have Babies Anymore

Stephan: Here is the latest on a trend we have been following in SR for the last decade, the declining below sustainable birthrate in both developing and developed countries. Sustainable birth rate means, the average number of children sufficient to replace both parents in the coming generation. In the U.S. anything below 2.1 children per female, over her lifetime, is not a replacement level of birth. There are many reasons this is occurring, and this essay touches on some of them. But most importantly it presents solid data upon which to make an assessment. My own view is that birthrates are declining both for reasons that are obvious, lifestyle, gender equality, and wealth inequality but, also for reasons not obvious. I think both precognitive unconscious and rationally conscious concerns about climate change are in play. Also that declining birth rates and migration may not seem to be inter-connected but I believe they are.

Over the last few decades, birth rates have decreased across the globe.

The United States is no exception. Aside from a few years in the mid-2000s, the number of births in the United States have been falling for the last three decades and have now reached their lowest number in 32 years.

The country is now below population replacement rates as a nation. This means that the population will start to shrink in numbers, generation by generation.

As a specialist in infertility, I see women who live this trend on a daily basis as they struggle with their decisions regarding childbearing and fertility.

1. Why are birth rates declining?

There can be many reasons, and not all of them are bad. Certainly the reduction in teenage birth rates – from 41.5 per 1,000 women in 2007 to 17.4 per 1,000 women in 2018 – should be welcome news.

Age plays a role as well. While birth rates declined for nearly all age groups […]